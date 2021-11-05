Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

