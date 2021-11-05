TransAlta Renewables Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.50.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.06. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

