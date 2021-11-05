TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 121,250.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $629.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $512.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.29.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

