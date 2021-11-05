TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $47,308.80 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TMDX opened at $31.10 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $859.11 million, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

