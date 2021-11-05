Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Travelzoo alerts:

TZOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,194. The company has a market cap of $124.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 131,188.56% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares in the company, valued at $83,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,649. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 34.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.