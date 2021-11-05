Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,881.23 ($24.58).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,571 ($20.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,098.50 ($14.35) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 25.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,681.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,806.07.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

