Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,881.23 ($24.58).
TPK stock opened at GBX 1,571 ($20.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,098.50 ($14.35) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 25.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,681.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,806.07.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
