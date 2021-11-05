Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 10,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 29,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMQ shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$343.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,054,905.25.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

