TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Up 11.2%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s share price rose 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.12. Approximately 59,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,915,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

TRIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut shares of TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,253 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

