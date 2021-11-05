TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

TPVG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 1,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,436. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.