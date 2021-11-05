True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, True North Commercial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

TSE TNT.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.53. The company had a trading volume of 233,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,243. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The firm has a market cap of C$662.75 million and a P/E ratio of 19.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

