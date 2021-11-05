Truist Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $165.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.76.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.28. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $128.61 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 15.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 13.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $10,225,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

