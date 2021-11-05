Truist Securiti Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 21.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

DVN stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $44.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,263.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 276,936 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Devon Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 132,298 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.