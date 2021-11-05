Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.00

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and traded as high as $70.00. Truxton shares last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 1,404 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72.

About Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans.

