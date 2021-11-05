TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

TTMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

