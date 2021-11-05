Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,833 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 144,050 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 112,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 263,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

VNDA stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

