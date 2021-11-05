Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

