Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $907.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tupperware Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

