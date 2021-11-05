Turning Point Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

TPB stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $41.08. 624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,014. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $775.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Brands stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

