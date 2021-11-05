Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

NYSE TPB traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $41.26. 904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,014. The company has a market cap of $778.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Brands stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

