Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 64,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 754,712 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $12.60.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.