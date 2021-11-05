Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Shares Down 9%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.31 and last traded at C$14.19. 188,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 289,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “sell” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.33.

The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

