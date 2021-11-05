Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 123,886.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,109 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.68 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,772. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.37.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

