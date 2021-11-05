Typerium Market Capitalization Tops $451,460.40 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Typerium has a total market cap of $451,460.40 and $100.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00247938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096428 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.