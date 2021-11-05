U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.23

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.47. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 33,872 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

