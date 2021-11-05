U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.23

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.47. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 33,872 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
