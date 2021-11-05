U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

NYSE:USPH opened at $108.97 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.