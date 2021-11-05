Ubex Tops 1-Day Volume of $848,049.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $848,049.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00028552 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00272131 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001232 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.