Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Cut to €45.70 by Analysts at Barclays

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €55.40 ($65.18) to €45.70 ($53.76) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.18.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $10.82 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

