UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $43.09 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Avalara worth $43,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,805 shares of company stock worth $13,098,145. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $186.42 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.18.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

