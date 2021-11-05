UBS Group Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €41.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.04 ($64.75).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

