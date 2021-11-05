UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FCBBF opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

