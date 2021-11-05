UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.820-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.460-$0.480 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

UDR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. 23,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. UDR has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.11, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

