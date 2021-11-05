Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 303.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $381.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.44. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.01 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

