UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.83. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $3.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $635,727 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,171. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

