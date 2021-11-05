Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

