Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

UNIEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $14.00 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.