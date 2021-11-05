Unifi Protocol DAO Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $60.67 million and $12.24 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $12.88 or 0.00021055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00122379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.00508712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.