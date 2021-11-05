Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

UL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $52.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.