Unilever’s (ULVR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,900 ($50.95) on Monday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock has a market cap of £100.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,946.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,124.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.