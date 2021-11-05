United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,056.50 ($13.80). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,053 ($13.76), with a volume of 1,005,182 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. The stock has a market cap of £7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

