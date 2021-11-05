UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $459.34. 36,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $465.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

