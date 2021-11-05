Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uniti Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.630 EPS.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.84. 49,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,147. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 689.50 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.