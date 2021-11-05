Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Univar Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

NYSE UNVR opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.