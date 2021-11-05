Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Upwork worth $42,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $50.28 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -201.12 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $3,229,812 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.