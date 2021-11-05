Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.36

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 60451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
UEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 2.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 136.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 89,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
