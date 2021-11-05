Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.36

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 60451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

UEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 136.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 89,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

