Validity Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.21 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $7.71 or 0.00012586 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $34.18 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.03 or 0.00561771 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,435,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,433,903 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.