Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Valmont Industries worth $41,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 329.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after buying an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $40,384,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after buying an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after buying an additional 106,835 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $246.86 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.73. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

