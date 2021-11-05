VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1,744.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $27,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

