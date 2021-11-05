Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 293,232 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $53,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $50,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Enerplus by 66.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0304 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

