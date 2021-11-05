Vanguard Group Inc. Has $54.85 Million Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.13% of City Office REIT worth $54,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

