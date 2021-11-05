Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.04% of Dynavax Technologies worth $56,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $20.76 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,368,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

